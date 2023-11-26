The Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in a projected tight game against the Nashville Predators (9-10), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

The Jets are 9-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Predators have been made the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Winnipeg is 9-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).

Nashville has 12 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-7 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 7-3 6-4-0 6.3 4.00 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.00 2.40 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-2-2 6.1 3.90 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.90 3.30 8 19.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.