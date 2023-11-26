Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Forsberg has scored 11 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 24 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 10 goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4

Gustav Nyquist Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Gustav Nyquist has netted two goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.

Nyquist Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 23 points in 19 games (14 goals and nine assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 19 games, with seven goals and 15 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0

