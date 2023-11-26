Check out best bets for when two struggling teams meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023 as the Tennessee Titans (3-7) look to end their three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

When is Titans vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The Titans are the bet in this game. They're favored by 7.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 3.5).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 64.3% chance to win.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -180 or shorter.

The Panthers have won one of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-3.5)



Tennessee (-3.5) The Titans are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-7-1).

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Carolina owns an ATS record of 2-6.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) Tennessee and Carolina combine to average 3.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 36.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.4 more points per game (48.9) than this game's total of 36.5 points.

Three of the Titans' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total.

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 214.3 6 3.8 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 187.0 9 15.3 0

