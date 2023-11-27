Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Morgan County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.