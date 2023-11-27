Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Roane County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakdale School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27

6:30 PM ET on November 27 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneida High School at Harriman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27

6:30 PM ET on November 27 Location: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneida High School at Harriman High School