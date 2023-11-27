Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Robertson County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant View Christian School at South Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Springfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jo Byrns School at Greenbrier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Greenbrier, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.