Robertson County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasant View Christian School at South Haven Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27

7:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Springfield, TN

Springfield, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jo Byrns School at Greenbrier High School