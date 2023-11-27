Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Sumner County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westmoreland High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossview High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
