Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Washington County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Happy Valley High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
