Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 113-103 loss to the Celtics, Bogdanovic put up 23 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.8 18.3 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.3 Assists -- 2.5 2.0 PRA -- 21.3 23.6 PR -- 18.8 21.6 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.6



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

He's connected on 3.1 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.6 points per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 25.1 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 22 12 2 2 3 0 1 2/24/2023 22 10 2 2 2 1 0

