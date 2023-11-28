The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.

The Bucks put up 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 107.8 points, it is 12-4.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Heat put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks give up (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, Miami is 5-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 122.1 points per contest.

Milwaukee is giving up 116.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119).

The Bucks are averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.1, 39.6%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat put up 111.8 points per game, 2.8 more than away (109). Defensively they concede 109.4 points per game at home, 2.2 more than on the road (107.2).

The Heat collect two more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Khris Middleton Questionable Achilles Jae Crowder Out Groin

Heat Injuries