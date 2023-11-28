Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Carter County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloudland High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
