Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cane Ridge High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

LEAD Academy at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheatham County Central High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brainerd High School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at Maplewood High School