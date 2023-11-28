Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cane Ridge High School at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheatham County Central High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brainerd High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Overton High School at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
