Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Sabonis, in his last game (November 24 win against the Timberwolves), produced 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

We're going to look at Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.9 21.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.4 Assists 6.5 7.0 7.6 PRA -- 39.2 40.1 PR -- 32.2 32.5 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

Sabonis is responsible for taking 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.5 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Warriors allow 114 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Warriors concede 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 37 23 11 8 0 0 0 10/27/2023 36 19 18 7 0 0 3

