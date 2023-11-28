The Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In seven of 20 games this year, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 14 of 20 games this season, Forsberg has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in 11 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Forsberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

