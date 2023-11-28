Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gibson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Gibson County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gibson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Milan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Milan, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.