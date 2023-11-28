Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamblen County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hamblen County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Volunteer High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Morristown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
