Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Andrew's - Sewanee School at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brainerd High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
