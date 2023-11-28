On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-4.5) 237.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-5) 237 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are being outscored by 1.8 points per game with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.8 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and give up 112.6 per outing (13th in the league).

The Hawks put up 123.6 points per game (second in league) while giving up 121.1 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 234.4 points per game between them, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has covered six times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta is 5-11-0 ATS this season.

Hawks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.