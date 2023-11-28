Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dyer County High School at Halls High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Halls, TN

Halls, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin County High School at Central High School - Florence