Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Loudon County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lenoir City High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenback School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
