In Loudon County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lenoir City High School at Sweetwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenback School at Maryville Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Scott High School at Roane County High School