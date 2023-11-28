Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Morgan County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jellico High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harriman High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
