The Nashville Predators (10-10) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT. The Predators have won five straight games.

In the past 10 contests for the Predators (6-4-0), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have recorded 39 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (17.9%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-115)

Predators (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Predators vs Penguins Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have finished 1-0-1 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-10.

Nashville is 3-3-0 (six points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators scored just one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have scored at least three goals 13 times, and are 10-3-0 in those games (to register 20 points).

In the nine games when Nashville has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Predators finished 4-4-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 11th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 17th 3.2 Goals Allowed 2.6 5th 15th 31.2 Shots 33.9 1st 18th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 17th 20.73% Power Play % 12.5% 26th 30th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 8th

Predators vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

