Evgeni Malkin and Gustav Nyquist are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg's 11 goals and 14 assists in 20 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 18 total points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and eight assists.

This season, Nashville's Nyquist has 15 points, courtesy of three goals (ninth on team) and 12 assists (second).

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 this season, compiling 137 saves and permitting 13 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (21st in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Penguins Players to Watch

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 19:00 per game.

Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists).

Malkin has 18 points for Pittsburgh, via nine goals and nine assists.

In four games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-2-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.26 goals against average) and has made 132 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.35 13th 6th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 1st 33.9 Shots 31.2 15th 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 20.73% 17th 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.