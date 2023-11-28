The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) visit the Nashville Predators (10-10), who have won five straight, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won five (41.7%).

Nashville has entered 12 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has played eight games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Predators vs Penguins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 63 (19th) Goals 67 (8th) 52 (4th) Goals Allowed 64 (18th) 7 (28th) Power Play Goals 17 (8th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators went 6-4-0 in its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Five of Nashville's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.

The Predators have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (67 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 64 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.