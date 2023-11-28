Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Robertson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Greenbrier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Greenbrier, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Robertson High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lynnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
