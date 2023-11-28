The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Josi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roman Josi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In four of 20 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Josi has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Josi has an assist in nine of 20 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Josi hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 20 Games 2 15 Points 0 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

