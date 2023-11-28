There is high school basketball action in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bradley Central High School at Central Magnet School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Lancaster Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 28

7:20 PM CT on November 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewarts Creek High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 28

7:29 PM CT on November 28 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Rockvale High School