There is high school basketball action in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bradley Central High School at Central Magnet School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverdale High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Lancaster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Smyrna, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet High School at Riverdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewarts Creek High School at Nolensville High School

  • Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Nolensville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Rockvale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Rockvale, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

