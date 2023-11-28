The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) will face the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.6 69th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.5 221st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

