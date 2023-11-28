The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points in three of five outings.

Tennessee Tech's average game total this season has been 145.0, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Tennessee Tech's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Tennessee Tech has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Golden Eagles have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 2 50% 80.0 147.2 65.4 143.2 142.8 Tennessee Tech 3 60% 67.2 147.2 77.8 143.2 140.9

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 67.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 65.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Tennessee Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 3-1-0 1-1 1-3-0 Tennessee Tech 3-2-0 2-1 3-2-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina Tennessee Tech 9-5 Home Record 11-5 6-9 Away Record 4-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

