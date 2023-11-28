Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
Can we expect Tyson Barrie scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
