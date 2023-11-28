The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will try to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks average 30.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Racers give up to opponents (83.8).
  • The Racers record 96.8 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 67.0 the Skyhawks give up.
  • When Murray State totals more than 67.0 points, it is 2-2.
  • UT Martin is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 96.8 points.
  • The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (43.7%).
  • The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers concede.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Kenley McCarn: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Lexi Rubel: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Shae Littleford: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Central Arkansas L 56-45 Farris Center
11/18/2023 South Dakota State L 55-38 Skyhawk Arena
11/21/2023 @ North Alabama L 70-63 Flowers Hall
11/28/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Evansville - Skyhawk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

