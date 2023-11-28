The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will try to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average 30.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Racers give up to opponents (83.8).

The Racers record 96.8 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 67.0 the Skyhawks give up.

When Murray State totals more than 67.0 points, it is 2-2.

UT Martin is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 96.8 points.

The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (43.7%).

The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers concede.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kenley McCarn: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Lexi Rubel: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG% Norah Clark: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Shae Littleford: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

UT Martin Schedule