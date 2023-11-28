Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Weakley County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gleason School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Atwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
