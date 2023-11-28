Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Williamson County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stewarts Creek High School at Nolensville High School

  • Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Nolensville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson Central High School at Brentwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Brentwood, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cane Ridge High School at Ravenwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Brentwood, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickman County High School at Fairview High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Fairview, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Rockvale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Rockvale, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Classical School at Riverside Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Fayetteville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

