MVC opponents face one another when the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at McLeod Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • Belmont is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 252nd.
  • The Bruins average 11.7 more points per game (81.9) than the Panthers give up to opponents (70.2).
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Belmont is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Belmont put up more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (71.7) last season.
  • At home, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.9.
  • Belmont made more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Monmouth L 93-84 Palestra
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette W 79-69 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.