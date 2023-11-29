Wednesday's contest features the Belmont Bruins (3-3) and the Troy Trojans (0-3) squaring off at Trojan Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-62 victory for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Bruins head into this contest following an 83-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Troy 62

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming a 76-50 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 54-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Belmont has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 54) on November 10

75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 199) on November 15

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 218) on November 25

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%

15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)

11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41) Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.