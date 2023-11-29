MVC foes meet when the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) host the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) at McLeod Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Panthers are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -9.5 158.5

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

Belmont has played four games this season that have gone over 158.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Belmont's matchups this season is 165.6, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.

Belmont are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Belmont has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Bruins have played as an underdog of +320 or more once this season and lost that game.

Belmont has an implied victory probability of 23.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 2 50% 74 155.9 70.2 153.9 142.8 Belmont 4 80% 81.9 155.9 83.7 153.9 156.9

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Panthers beat the spread 11 times in 22 MVC games last season.

The Bruins put up an average of 81.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Belmont is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0 Belmont 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Belmont 8-8 Home Record 12-2 4-7 Away Record 7-7 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

