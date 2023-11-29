The Troy Trojans (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Belmont Bruins (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15 fewer points than the 83.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans put up 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bruins allow.

Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

When Belmont gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Trojans are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.3%).

The Bruins shoot 41.9% from the field, four% lower than the Trojans allow.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%

15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)

11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41) Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Belmont Schedule