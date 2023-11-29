How to Watch the Belmont vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Belmont Bruins (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15 fewer points than the 83.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans put up 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bruins allow.
- Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.5 points.
- When Belmont gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Trojans are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.3%).
- The Bruins shoot 41.9% from the field, four% lower than the Trojans allow.
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 15.2 PTS, 59.3 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.1 3PT% (7-for-41)
- Kendal Cheesman: 12.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
- Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kilyn McGuff: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 63-62
|Curb Event Center
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|L 74-55
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/25/2023
|Northwestern
|W 83-61
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
