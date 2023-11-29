How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- This season, Chattanooga has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons sit at 327th.
- The Mocs put up an average of 76.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 77 the Bisons give up.
- When it scores more than 77 points, Chattanooga is 2-0.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chattanooga scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
- At home, the Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.7).
- Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer treys on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|L 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 72-56
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|McKenzie Arena
