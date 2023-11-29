The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) at Allen Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 151.5.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -3.5 151.5

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points only twice this season.

Chattanooga's games this season have had an average of 140.3 points, 11.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chattanooga's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Chattanooga came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Mocs have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chattanooga has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 83.3% 84.5 161 77 140.8 148.7 Chattanooga 2 40% 76.5 161 63.8 140.8 147.7

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Bisons give up to opponents (77).

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 5-1-0 2-0 5-1-0 Chattanooga 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Chattanooga 13-2 Home Record 9-7 7-11 Away Record 6-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

