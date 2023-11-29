The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • East Tennessee State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 49th.
  • The Buccaneers score just 4.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • East Tennessee State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.
  • At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.
  • East Tennessee State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Davidson W 70-68 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/22/2023 @ Cleveland State L 72-70 Woodling Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Alabama A&M W 82-71 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/10/2023 Tennessee Tech - Freedom Hall Civic Center

