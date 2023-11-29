How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- East Tennessee State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 49th.
- The Buccaneers score just 4.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- East Tennessee State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.
- At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.
- East Tennessee State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Davidson
|W 70-68
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 82-71
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.