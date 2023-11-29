The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-11.5) 139.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-10.5) 139.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Mountaineers' five games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.