The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 69.1 247th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 69 141st 117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.3 144th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 179th 13 Assists 12.2 249th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

