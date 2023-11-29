The Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) go up against the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Mocs allow to opponents.

Lipscomb is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Bisons are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 17th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bisons record are 20.7 more points than the Mocs allow (63.8).

Lipscomb has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb put up 80.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.0).

In 2022-23, the Bisons ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.2.

In home games, Lipscomb drained 1.0 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule