Wednesday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) against the Memphis Tigers (2-4) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-57 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Tigers' last contest on Monday ended in a 64-57 loss to Middle Tennessee.

Memphis vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Memphis vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Memphis 57

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

Against the Howard Bison on November 19, the Tigers notched their best win of the season, a 52-43 victory.

Memphis has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG% Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.0 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.0 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' -7 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (224th in college basketball).

