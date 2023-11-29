The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will host the Memphis Tigers (2-4) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Memphis vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers average 9.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Golden Eagles give up (55.8).
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
  • Marquette's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Golden Eagles score 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers give up (66.5).
  • When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.
  • When Memphis gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Memphis Leaders

  • Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%
  • Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
  • Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%
  • Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Arizona L 90-67 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Howard W 52-43 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Middle Tennessee L 64-57 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
12/2/2023 Troy - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

