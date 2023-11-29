How to Watch the Memphis vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will host the Memphis Tigers (2-4) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers average 9.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Golden Eagles give up (55.8).
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
- Marquette's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Golden Eagles score 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers give up (66.5).
- When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 2-2.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
Memphis Leaders
- Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
- Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Arizona
|L 90-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Howard
|W 52-43
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/2/2023
|Troy
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
