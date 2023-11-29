The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will host the Memphis Tigers (2-4) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Memphis vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 9.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Golden Eagles give up (55.8).

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.

Marquette's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Golden Eagles score 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers give up (66.5).

When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 2-2.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

13.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG% Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Memphis Schedule