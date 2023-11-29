How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the Houston Cougars (4-0) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won three in a row.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
- Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.
- The 98 points per game the Cougars average are 37.6 more points than the Raiders give up (60.4).
- Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 98 points.
- The Cougars shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.
- The Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Savannah Wheeler: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Courtney Whitson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Jalynn Gregory: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|DePaul
|W 71-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Memphis
|W 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 81-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
