Two hot squads square off when the Houston Cougars (4-0) host the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, who have won three in a row.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The 98 points per game the Cougars average are 37.6 more points than the Raiders give up (60.4).

Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 98 points.

The Cougars shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Courtney Whitson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Jalynn Gregory: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 23.8 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Middle Tennessee Schedule