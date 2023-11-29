The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
  • The Volunteers average only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up (69).
  • When it scores more than 69 points, Tennessee is 4-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

