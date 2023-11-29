The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers average only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up (69).

When it scores more than 69 points, Tennessee is 4-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.1.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).

Beyond the arc, Tennessee knocked down more trifectas away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule