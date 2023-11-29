The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 144.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

North Carolina has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tar Heels games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

