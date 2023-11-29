Wednesday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Volunteers secured a 76-73 win over Oklahoma.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 76-73 victory against Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish's last game on Friday ended in a 90-59 victory over Ball State. In the Volunteers' win, Jasmine Powell led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). Hannah Hidalgo totaled 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers notched their signature win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 10th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 18th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Fighting Irish registered their signature win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are a top 50 team (No. 47), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Notre Dame has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Notre Dame has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 74.5 per outing (324th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.7 points per game. They're putting up 94.5 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are allowing 61.8 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.