Wednesday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena (on November 29) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-75 win for Notre Dame.

In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 against Oklahoma.

The Volunteers are coming off of a 76-73 win against Oklahoma in their most recent outing on Saturday. The Fighting Irish's most recent game on Friday ended in a 90-59 win against Ball State. In the victory, Jasmine Powell led the Volunteers with 19 points. Hannah Hidalgo's team-high 25 points paced the Fighting Irish in the victory.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers captured their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 157) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 282) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 287) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish picked up their best win of the season on November 18 by claiming a 79-68 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Fighting Irish have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Notre Dame has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 108) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 257) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 352) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per outing (324th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.

